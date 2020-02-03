Two held for selling ‘fake question papers’ on social media
Sherpur and Feni Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 01:14 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two youths for selling ‘fake question papers’ on social media the night before the SSC exams.
The arrestees have been identified as Mosharraf Hossain Shawon and Md Imaj Uddin, residents of Sherpur and Feni.
RAB officials of Jamalpur detained Shawon from Chapatali Boro Masjid area on Sunday evening, said RAB officer Tofayel Ahmed Miah.
“Shawon was arrested for allegedly scamming students by selling fake question papers on social media in return for money. A mobile phone was also seized from him. He later admitted to his role in the crime.”
Shawon has been handed over to the police at night and a case has also been lodged against him with Sherpur Sadar Police Station, Tofayel said.
“A RAB team launched a drive at Rajapur Bazar after hearing the news of question paper leak on social media by a secret group,” said ASP Md Nuruzzaman, deputy commander of the Feni RAB-7 team.
“RAB seized two mobile phones from Imaj after catching him from in front of a local shop in the market.”
“During initial interrogation, Imaj said he took money from several people by selling a fake question of Bangla First Paper for the SSC and equivalent exams. The evidence of cheating people has also been found in a messenger group during the checks.”
“Imaj amassed a huge amount of money through cheating during the JSC test in November,” said Nuruzzaman.
The suspect will be handed over to police.
