Three die in road accidents in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 03:34 PM BdST
At least three persons riding a motorcycle died in separate road accidents in Bogura on Monday.
One of them was an HSC examinee.
The accidents occurred in Shibganj and Shahjahanpur upazila in Bogura.
Two persons were travelling to Mohasthan from Mokamtala by motorcycle, said Sanatan Sarker, in charge of Mokamtala Police Investigation Centre.
A stone carrying truck rammed them from behind at Malahar on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway, he said.
“Both riders died on the scene.”
The dead are Hanjela, 22, an NGO worker from Deonai, Shahapur in Gabtali Upazila and HSC examinee Rony, 16, from Muradpur village in Mokamtala.
Robin, 24, was another motorbike rider to die in a separate accident in Shahjahanpur when a truck hit him on the road, said Nazimuddin, chief of Shahjahanpur Police Station.
Robin, son of Mamun Mia in Ashekpur Union, worked in a pharmaceutical company. The driver fled with the truck after the accident, said the police official.
