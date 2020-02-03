SSC exams begin; over 2m expected to attend

The candidates of the general education boards are taking their Bangla first paper test. Dakhil candidates under the madrasa board are sitting for Quran Majid and Tajbid tests while the subject of test for vocational board students is Bangla second paper.

The tests had been rescheduled due to Saraswati Puja and Dhaka city elections.

The written exams of SSC and vocational boards will be held until Feb 27 and those of the Dakhil students will end on Mar 1. The practical examinations will be held from Feb 29 to Mar 5.

Education Minister Dipu Moni inspected Tejgaon Government Girls’ High School centre at 9:30am before the start of exams.

Students of 28,884 institutions have registered for the exams this year, Dipu Moni said.

The number of SSC candidates is 1,635,240. Among them, 791,918 are boys and 843,322 girls.

A total of 281,254 will sit for Dakhil examinations and 131,285 for vocational tests.

As many as 361,325 irregular candidates and 282,594 special candidates will take the tests along with 1,681,688 regular examinees.

Besides them, 342 candidates will appear for SSC examinations at eight overseas centres.

The students will have to answer Multiple Choice Questions, or MCQs, first like previous years. Theoretical part will have to be taken after that.

Every candidate will have to enter the exam centres 30 minutes before the exam starts. If any candidate is allowed to enter after the scheduled time for any inevitable reason, their name, roll number, entry time, and the reason for delay will have to be sent to the education board.

Dipu Moni said the government took all sorts of steps to stop question paper leak. She urged all related to the exams, especially the students and their guardians, not to pay attention to rumours of question paper leaks.