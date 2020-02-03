High Court rules on discriminatory foetal gender test

Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman issued a rule asking why the failure of the authority in drafting a policy on the issue will not be deemed ‘illegal’.

The court issued the rule on Monday following the primary hearing of a writ petition by lawyer Ishrat Hasan. The health secretary, the women and children’s affairs secretary, the director general of health services and five others were asked to respond to the rule in six weeks.

Lawyer Ishrat filed the petition seeking an order to stop the foetal gender identification test. Lawyer Md Abdul Halim represented the plaintiff, accompanied by the petitioner herself. Deputy Attorney General MMG Sarwar Payel was the state counsel.

Foetal gender tests go against the ‘right to life’ and the ‘right to dignity’ of the expectant mother, lawyer Halim told bdnews24.com, citing Article 31 of the constitution.

“In many cases, an expectant mother has to endure mental pressure or even physical torture when the third baby is identified as a female foetus after giving birth to two daughters.”

“Sometimes the mother is forced to abort the child after the gender determination test. She faces severe health risks. Also, physical development of the unborn child is hampered when the mother goes through physical and mental torture,” Halim said.

“We told the court that many countries in the world have a policy on identifying the foetal gender and sharing the information. India has it too. The gender of an unborn child should be determined only when it is needed for a medical treatment of the child or its mother. As we lack a policy on the issue, the foetal gender is determined and shared indiscriminately.”