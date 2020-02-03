High Court rules on discriminatory foetal gender test
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 04:05 PM BdST
The High Court has asked why the government does not have rules in place to restrict the disclosure of foetal gender identification.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman issued a rule asking why the failure of the authority in drafting a policy on the issue will not be deemed ‘illegal’.
The court issued the rule on Monday following the primary hearing of a writ petition by lawyer Ishrat Hasan. The health secretary, the women and children’s affairs secretary, the director general of health services and five others were asked to respond to the rule in six weeks.
Lawyer Ishrat filed the petition seeking an order to stop the foetal gender identification test. Lawyer Md Abdul Halim represented the plaintiff, accompanied by the petitioner herself. Deputy Attorney General MMG Sarwar Payel was the state counsel.
“In many cases, an expectant mother has to endure mental pressure or even physical torture when the third baby is identified as a female foetus after giving birth to two daughters.”
“Sometimes the mother is forced to abort the child after the gender determination test. She faces severe health risks. Also, physical development of the unborn child is hampered when the mother goes through physical and mental torture,” Halim said.
“We told the court that many countries in the world have a policy on identifying the foetal gender and sharing the information. India has it too. The gender of an unborn child should be determined only when it is needed for a medical treatment of the child or its mother. As we lack a policy on the issue, the foetal gender is determined and shared indiscriminately.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three die in road accidents in Bogura
- Admittance cards for public exams to be issued early enough, says Dipu Moni
- Body of 5-year-old child retrieved from Dhaka canal
- Explosion near Madhu’s Canteen at DU
- Two held for selling ‘fake question papers’ on social media
- Fire destroys 100 shanties in Chattogram
- SSC exams begin; over 2m expected to attend
- Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan
- Barguna court orders probe into allegations of witness intimidation against Minny
- Hasina thanks Dhaka residents for their role in mayoral elections
Most Read
- Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan
- In China coronavirus clouds, there may be a silver lining for Bangladesh exports
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge
- BNP to stage protests in Dhaka on Tuesday after shutdown
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus epidemic
- Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals amid coronavirus fears
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from Wuhan ‘stable’ in Dhaka hospitals