Fire destroys 100 shanties in Chattogram

The incident occurred in railway’s land at around 5am on Monday, said Azizul Islam, Chattogram divisional fire service acting deputy director.

After receiving news of fire, 15 cars of four units of the fire service rushed to the spot, Azizul told bdnews24.com. The fire was brought under control at 8am after about three hours, he said.

Fire service workers could not immediately provide information about how the fire started or the value of the lost property.

No casualties were reported in the incident.