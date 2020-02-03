Fire destroys 100 shanties in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 12:13 PM BdST
A fire has burnt down more than 100 illegally built shanties in Chattogram’s West Madarbari area.
The incident occurred in railway’s land at around 5am on Monday, said Azizul Islam, Chattogram divisional fire service acting deputy director.
After receiving news of fire, 15 cars of four units of the fire service rushed to the spot, Azizul told bdnews24.com. The fire was brought under control at 8am after about three hours, he said.
Fire service workers could not immediately provide information about how the fire started or the value of the lost property.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
