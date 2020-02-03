Explosion near Madhu’s Canteen at DU

The bomb went off on a street near Madhu’s Canteen at 10:45am on Monday, a witness told bdnews24.com.

“Two policemen in plainclothes were nearby during the blast and a rickshaw-puller was also passing by.”

It was not possible to identify the culprits based on assumption, New Market Police Outpost SI Raich Uddin told bdnews24.com. No-one was hurt in the incident, he said.

“We are aware of the incident. A proctorial team and the law enforcement agency have arrived on the scene,” DU Proctor Professor Golam Rabbani said.

“We are trying to identify those responsible for the incident with the help of law enforcers.”