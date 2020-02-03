Eight China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 05:43 PM BdST
Eight of the 312 Bangladeshis evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, confirmed the matter on Monday.
“I received the test results yesterday. Nobody was found to be infected with the virus,” said Dr Flora.
“Those who were staying at Kurmitola General Hospital were sent to Ashkona Hajj camp last night. However, one was sent back to Kurmitola for monitoring after he was found to have a high body temperature.”
The other China returnee at the Combined Military Hospital is being kept there as she is pregnant, said Flora.
A total of 312 Bangladeshis were brought back to Dhaka from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has sparked a global health emergency.
Eight of the returnees were found to have high body temperatures. Of them, seven were sent to Kurmitola General Hospital and one to Combined Military Hospital.
Bangladesh has screened 5,631 China returnees until Sunday, said IEDCR.
A total of 34 coronavirus suspects have tested negative for the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three die in road accidents in Bogura
- Admittance cards for public exams to be issued early enough, says Dipu Moni
- Body of 5-year-old child retrieved from Dhaka canal
- Explosion near Madhu’s Canteen at DU
- Two held for selling ‘fake question papers’ on social media
- Fire destroys 100 shanties in Chattogram
- SSC exams begin; over 2m expected to attend
- Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan
- Barguna court orders probe into allegations of witness intimidation against Minny
- Hasina thanks Dhaka residents for their role in mayoral elections
Most Read
- Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan
- In China coronavirus clouds, there may be a silver lining for Bangladesh exports
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge
- BNP to stage protests in Dhaka on Tuesday after shutdown
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus epidemic
- Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals amid coronavirus fears
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from Wuhan ‘stable’ in Dhaka hospitals