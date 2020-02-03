Eight China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR

Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, confirmed the matter on Monday.

“I received the test results yesterday. Nobody was found to be infected with the virus,” said Dr Flora.

“Those who were staying at Kurmitola General Hospital were sent to Ashkona Hajj camp last night. However, one was sent back to Kurmitola for monitoring after he was found to have a high body temperature.”

The other China returnee at the Combined Military Hospital is being kept there as she is pregnant, said Flora.

A total of 312 Bangladeshis were brought back to Dhaka from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has sparked a global health emergency.

Eight of the returnees were found to have high body temperatures. Of them, seven were sent to Kurmitola General Hospital and one to Combined Military Hospital.

Bangladesh has screened 5,631 China returnees until Sunday, said IEDCR.

A total of 34 coronavirus suspects have tested negative for the virus.