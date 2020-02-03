Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 07:17 PM BdST
Organisers have extended the Dhaka International Trade Fair by two days at the request of businessmen for a longer run.
The event will now run until Feb 6, Abdur Rauf, the member secretary of the fair’s organising committee, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
The trade fair was initially extended by three days until Feb 4 to make up for the time lost due to the Dhaka city polls.
"The commerce minister has extended the closing date of the trade fair by two more days."
"Traders had again requested an extension of the trade fair and the decision was taken considering the overall situation."

