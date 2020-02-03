Body of 5-year-old child retrieved from Dhaka canal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 02:26 PM BdST
Fire service and civil defence divers have recovered the body of a five-year-old boy, 18 hours after he drowned in a canal in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh.
The body of Arshadul was found in Manda canal at Purba Rajarbagh around 9:30am on Monday, said Mahbubul Alam, chief of Sabujbagh Police Station.
Meanwhile, rescuers are yet to find six-year-old Ashamoni who drowned in the DND canal in Dhaka’s Kadamtali area two days ago.
“Arshadul’s father is a rickshaw-puller and his mother works as a domestic help. The family has been living in a house along the canal,” said Mahbubul.
“A team of divers began a rescue operation after they had arrived on the scene. The efforts were suspended around 10:30pm as the child was not found by then,” said Ershad Hossain, an official of the Fire Service's control room.
“The divers resumed the operation early Monday and found him dead.”
“The rescue work took more time as the canal was filled with garbage,” Ershad said, adding that efforts are underway to recover Ashamoni form the DND canal.
