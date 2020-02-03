Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 09:17 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 09:17 PM BdST
The pilots of a special Biman flight that ferried back 312 Bangladeshis from the coronavirus epicentre in China's Wuhan are being denied entry to other countries.
The situation is complicating plans to evacuate another 171 Bangladeshis stranded in the locked down Chinese city, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
He made the remarks after a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on World Health Organization's declaration of a global health emergency over the virus which has killed over 360 people and spread to 25 countries around the world.
"We are having problems sending out our aircraft. The pilots of the plane which flew to China are not being allowed to enter other countries."
"We have to see if we can charter another plane as that will be the best option. Our first preference is to charter a Chinese plane."
The first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Wuhan on Dec 30 last year. There have since been over 17,000 confirmed cases so far. A vaccine for the infection is yet to be developed as countries around the world scramble to evacuate its citizens from China.
Amid mounting fears over the outbreak, as many as 312 Bangladeshi students and researchers were brought back from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan onboard a Boeing 777-300 aircraft of Biman on Feb 1.
They are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine at the Ashkona Hajj Camp in Dhaka. Among them, eight were found to have high body temperatures and were subsequently hospitalised.
But they have since tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
- Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
- Eight China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
- Indictment hearing in Gatco graft case deferred by one month
- High Court rules on discriminatory foetal gender test
- Three die in road accidents in Bogura
- Admittance cards for public exams to be issued early enough, says Dipu Moni
- Body of 5-year-old child retrieved from Dhaka canal
- Explosion near Madhu’s Canteen at DU
- Two held for selling ‘fake question papers’ on social media
Most Read
- Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan
- In China coronavirus clouds, there may be a silver lining for Bangladesh exports
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge
- BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Wuhan coronavirus looks increasingly like a pandemic, experts say
- Explosion near Madhu’s Canteen at DU
- BNP to stage protests in Dhaka on Tuesday after shutdown