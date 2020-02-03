Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries

The situation is complicating plans to evacuate another 171 Bangladeshis stranded in the locked down Chinese city, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.



He made the remarks after a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on World Health Organization's declaration of a global health emergency over the virus which has killed over 360 people and spread to 25 countries around the world.



"We are having problems sending out our aircraft. The pilots of the plane which flew to China are not being allowed to enter other countries."



"We have to see if we can charter another plane as that will be the best option. Our first preference is to charter a Chinese plane."



The first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Wuhan on Dec 30 last year. There have since been over 17,000 confirmed cases so far. A vaccine for the infection is yet to be developed as countries around the world scramble to evacuate its citizens from China.



Amid mounting fears over the outbreak, as many as 312 Bangladeshi students and researchers were brought back from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan onboard a Boeing 777-300 aircraft of Biman on Feb 1.



They are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine at the Ashkona Hajj Camp in Dhaka. Among them, eight were found to have high body temperatures and were subsequently hospitalised.



But they have since tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.