Admittance cards for public exams to be issued early enough, says Dipu Moni

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2020 02:38 PM BdST

The authorities will take the initiative to distribute admittance cards for public examinations much earlier to ease the sufferings of students, Education Minister Dipu Moni said.

She also hoped that the political parties will refrain from announcing any programmes during public exams that causes anxiety among the students.

The Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, and equivalent examinations began on Monday with 2,047,779 students appearing for their tests in 3,512 examination centres across the country.

Candidates of the general education boards are taking their Bangla first paper test. Dakhil candidates under the madrasa board are sitting for Quran Majid and Tajbid tests while the vocational board students are taking their Bangla second paper tests.

The education minister spoke to reporters after inspecting Tejgaon Government Girls’ High School SSC examination centre.

A number of students did not receive their admittance cards due to the negligence of the educational institutes, said Dipu Moni. The students submitted the ‘registration fees’ but never got ‘registered’ properly, she said, adding that there were many such cases.

“We have noticed a few issues this year and have taken measures against it. We will do the same in the future.”

Prior to the exams, students are expected to prepare for it and not worry about their admittance cards, said Dipu Moni.

“This cannot be allowed to happen again. We will ensure that the students receive their admittance cards much earlier.”

The minister then urged the media to provide information on irregularities in educational institutes.

“We will probe each of those institutes and take necessary action,” she said.

“We will never allow anyone to do anything immoral at the cost of the examinees.”

The Dhaka Education Board released the admit cards of SSC examinees to educational institutes on Jan 20 and directed them to distribute the cards on Jan 21. The board set a deadline of Jan 30 to correct any mistakes found in the admit cards.

WARNING:

