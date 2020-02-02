Man stabbed to death in Dhaka's Rayer Bazar

The incident took place at Rayer Bazar's Rahim Bepari Ghat around 12:30 am on Sunday, according to police.

The victim, identified as Sumon Sikder, 24, was socialising with friends at Rayerbazar's Rahim Bepari Ghat at the time of the fatal attack.

He was subsequently rushed to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead, said Mohammadpur Police Inspector Abdul Alim.

According to a few media reports, Sumon had served as a polling agent for a Dhaka North councillor candidate at Lalmatia Women's College voting centre.

But Syed Hasan-nur-Islam Raston, the newly-elected councillor of Dhaka North's ward No. 32, was unable to confirm the matter to bdnews24.com.

"We are trying to find out if there was a polling agent of that name," he said.

But Sumon's parents told police that he was not a polling agent, said OC Alim.