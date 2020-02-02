Man stabbed to death in Dhaka's Rayer Bazar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2020 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 12:04 PM BdST
A man has been stabbed to death by a group of assailants in Dhaka's Rayer Bazar.
The incident took place at Rayer Bazar's Rahim Bepari Ghat around 12:30 am on Sunday, according to police.
The victim, identified as Sumon Sikder, 24, was socialising with friends at Rayerbazar's Rahim Bepari Ghat at the time of the fatal attack.
He was subsequently rushed to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead, said Mohammadpur Police Inspector Abdul Alim.
According to a few media reports, Sumon had served as a polling agent for a Dhaka North councillor candidate at Lalmatia Women's College voting centre.
But Syed Hasan-nur-Islam Raston, the newly-elected councillor of Dhaka North's ward No. 32, was unable to confirm the matter to bdnews24.com.
"We are trying to find out if there was a polling agent of that name," he said.
But Sumon's parents told police that he was not a polling agent, said OC Alim.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 3 die as bus rams battery-run rickshaw in Savar
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Journalists share experiences of e-voting
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- 'Satisfied' CEC Huda expects voter turnout to increase in Dhaka polls
- Seven Bangladeshis hospitalised with fever on arrival from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
- 314 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan
- Hasina reiterates support for EVMs
- Tabith casts doubt over fairness of polls; Atiqul confident about victory
- Bangladeshi nationals flying home from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- Low turnout marks Dhaka city polls, frustrates candidates
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Kamal questions ‘complicated’ voting system
- Awami League’s ‘boat’ sails to easy win in Dhaka city polls amid dismal turnout
- Forced, fake voting through EVMs in Dhaka city polls!