Hasina thanks Dhaka residents for their role in mayoral elections
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 02:48 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has thanked the voters of Dhaka for electing the two Awami League-endorsed mayoral candidates Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam in the Dhaka city elections.
“I am grateful to the residents of Dhaka for electing Taposh and Atiqul by voting for the boat symbol.”
The prime minister was speaking at a programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.
Atiqul beat BNP’s Tabith Awal by 183,050 votes in Dhaka North while Taposh defeated Ishraque Hossain, a BNP-backed candidate, by 188,083 votes.
According to statistics, the voter turnout was only 29 percent in Dhaka South and 25.3 percent voted in Dhaka North.
Hasina saw the mayoral victories as a reflection of the ‘popularity of the government.’
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 3 die as bus rams battery-run rickshaw in Savar
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Journalists share experiences of e-voting
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- 'Satisfied' CEC Huda expects voter turnout to increase in Dhaka polls
- Seven Bangladeshis hospitalised with fever on arrival from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
- 314 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan
- Hasina reiterates support for EVMs
- Tabith casts doubt over fairness of polls; Atiqul confident about victory
- Bangladeshi nationals flying home from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- Low turnout marks Dhaka city polls, frustrates candidates
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Kamal questions ‘complicated’ voting system
- Awami League’s ‘boat’ sails to easy win in Dhaka city polls amid dismal turnout
- Forced, fake voting through EVMs in Dhaka city polls!