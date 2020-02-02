Home > Bangladesh

Hasina thanks Dhaka residents for their role in mayoral elections

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Feb 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 02:48 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has thanked the voters of Dhaka for electing the two Awami League-endorsed mayoral candidates Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam in the Dhaka city elections. 

“I am grateful to the residents of Dhaka for electing Taposh and Atiqul by voting for the boat symbol.”

The prime minister was speaking at a programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.

Atiqul beat BNP’s Tabith Awal by 183,050 votes in Dhaka North while Taposh defeated Ishraque Hossain, a BNP-backed candidate, by 188,083 votes.

According to statistics, the voter turnout was only 29 percent in Dhaka South and 25.3 percent voted in Dhaka North. 

Hasina saw the mayoral victories as a reflection of the ‘popularity of the government.’   

