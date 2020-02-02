Barguna court orders probe into allegations of witness intimidation against Minny
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2020 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 05:32 PM BdST
A Barguna court has ordered police to open a probe into the allegations of witness intimidation against Aysha Siddika Minny in a case over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif.
Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Barguna District and Sessions Judge’s Court passed the order after hearing a writ petition seeking cancellation of Minny's bail in the case on Sunday.
Barguna police have been given a week to report back to the court.
“The state pleaded with court to cancel Minny’s bail on Jan 8. The court later sought an explanation as to why her bail should not be scrapped. The hearing was scheduled for Sunday after a reply was submitted," said Minny's lawyer Mahbubul Bari Aslam.
According to the writ petition, a group of people, led by Minny, went to the residences of Jewel Babu and Harun Musulli, two witnesses in the Refat murder case, and threatened them not to give testimony in court.
But the allegations are ill-founded and meant to harass Minny, according to Mahbubul.
Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from college.
A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.
