Bangladeshi describes her lonely fight to prevent coronavirus in Wuhan

Jannatun Nahar Liza, a Bangladeshi PhD researcher in Huazhong University of Science and Technology, says her days there are “not so bad but lonely”.

“Many of my compatriots and Chinese friends have left and I don’t know exactly when they can come back and when I can go out. I miss them a lot, hope they are healthy,” she told bdnews24.com in an email on Sunday.

Her research is related to carbon molecules at the university’s College of Materials Science and Engineering.

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been empty since Jan 23 as many people left for the spring festival before the start of a lockdown clamped to prevent a deadly coronavirus from spreading further, she said.

“No one has come back, and it looks like Wuhan and I are having the longest, never- ending spring festival,” Liza said.

The eerie silence has made her everyday life “very simple and lazy” but she is still trying to keep herself active by joining a volunteer group that provides free foods to the international students.

Liza has opted for the morning duty. “It’s really hard to get up in the morning amid winter cold, but the responsibility for the group pushes me to get up early in the morning. It is also helping me do my morning exercise along with my work,” she said.

To reduce the risk of infection, she takes a hot bath after the work. “This bath is the best part of the day and very refreshing.”

By midday, she is served her lunch by other fellow volunteers.

“I have my lunch while listening to some music. Then I walk a bit inside my room, hoping that this simple exercise will boost my energy and immunity to fight infection if I contract the virus,” Liza said.

“But after 15 minutes of walk, I am always taking a nap, probably affected by the laziness. Sometimes even music feels so boring. After the nap, I freshen up and have some snacks or fruits, which I hope will do good to my health as well,” she added.

By 4:30-5pm, her dinner is served to her room. It’s a Chinese tradition to finish dinner by 5pm, she said.

She still couldn’t get used to the system so she saves her dinner for 8pm. “This makes the evening really lazy and long. Sometimes my friends come to accompany me, which is very rare at this time.”

Liza said she goes out for a walk to buy fruits or snacks from nearby shops when she gets too bored.

“I spend the days thinking about ways to keep myself healthy and strong while doing other things.”

She said the “hardest part” is that she cannot touch her cat anymore as it is strictly forbidden to go near animals to reduce the risk of infection.

“She lives inside my residence and follows me wherever I go but I just can’t pat her like before. It saddens me. (But) I am happy when I watch her eat,” Liza said.