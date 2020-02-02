Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals amid coronavirus fears
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2020 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 02:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has suspended its visa-on-arrival services for Chinese nationals amid a global emergency over a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 300 people in China.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the development at a media briefing on Sunday.
The government has informed the Chinese ambassador of the matter, said Momen.
"We are requesting Chinese nationals in Bangladesh not to go on leave especially over the next month while the global emergency is in place," said the minister.
"At the same time, we have requested the authorities not to recruit any Chinese national for ongoing projects in Bangladesh."
But the move does not bar Chinese nationals from applying for a Bangladeshi visa, according to Momen.
"This is a temporary measure. Chinese nationals can still apply for a visa but they must submit a medical certificate along with the application."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 3 die as bus rams battery-run rickshaw in Savar
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Journalists share experiences of e-voting
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- 'Satisfied' CEC Huda expects voter turnout to increase in Dhaka polls
- Seven Bangladeshis hospitalised with fever on arrival from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
- 314 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan
- Hasina reiterates support for EVMs
- Tabith casts doubt over fairness of polls; Atiqul confident about victory
- Bangladeshi nationals flying home from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre
- Low turnout marks Dhaka city polls, frustrates candidates
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Kamal questions ‘complicated’ voting system
- Awami League’s ‘boat’ sails to easy win in Dhaka city polls amid dismal turnout
- Forced, fake voting through EVMs in Dhaka city polls!