Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals amid coronavirus fears

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Feb 2020 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 02:28 PM BdST

Bangladesh has suspended its visa-on-arrival services for Chinese nationals amid a global emergency over a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 300 people in China.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the development at a media briefing on Sunday.

The government has informed the Chinese ambassador of the matter, said Momen.

"We are requesting Chinese nationals in Bangladesh not to go on leave especially over the next month while the global emergency is in place," said the minister. 

"At the same time, we have requested the authorities not to recruit any Chinese national for ongoing projects in Bangladesh."

But the move does not bar Chinese nationals from applying for a Bangladeshi visa, according to Momen.

"This is a temporary measure. Chinese nationals can still apply for a visa but they must submit a medical certificate along with the application."

