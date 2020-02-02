Home > Bangladesh

3 die as bus rams a battery-run rickshaw in Savar

  Savar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 12:11 PM BdST

Three people have died after a bus ploughed into a battery-powered rickshaw in Savar's Ashulia.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ashulia's Nabinagar around 9:15 am on Sunday, according to Ashulia Police Sub-Inspector Nurul Huda.

The victims have been identified as Faridpur-native Maleka Begum, 26, her daughter Fatema Begum, 4, and the rickshaw-puller Jewel Rana, 36, of Tangail.

Meleka lived with her family in Ashulia's Polashbari, said SI Nurul. She was heading towards Nabinagar with her daughter when the accident occurred.

"A speeding Manikganj-bound bus of Kaba Paribahan rammed into the back of the rickshaw. The three of them died on the spot."

Police have confiscated the bus but its driver managed to flee, said SI Nurul. Efforts are underway to apprehend the driver and a case will be started over the incident, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coronavirus infection feared in Ashkona quarantine camp

Councillor candidate Daisy 'assaulted' at voting centre

Journalists share experiences of e-voting

CEC 'satisfied' with election atmosphere

Seven hospitalised amid coronavirus scare

314 Bangladeshis return from Wuhan

Hasina reiterates support for EVMs

Tabith concerned, Atiqul optimistic

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.