3 die as bus rams a battery-run rickshaw in Savar
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 12:11 PM BdST
Three people have died after a bus ploughed into a battery-powered rickshaw in Savar's Ashulia.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ashulia's Nabinagar around 9:15 am on Sunday, according to Ashulia Police Sub-Inspector Nurul Huda.
The victims have been identified as Faridpur-native Maleka Begum, 26, her daughter Fatema Begum, 4, and the rickshaw-puller Jewel Rana, 36, of Tangail.
Meleka lived with her family in Ashulia's Polashbari, said SI Nurul. She was heading towards Nabinagar with her daughter when the accident occurred.
"A speeding Manikganj-bound bus of Kaba Paribahan rammed into the back of the rickshaw. The three of them died on the spot."
Police have confiscated the bus but its driver managed to flee, said SI Nurul. Efforts are underway to apprehend the driver and a case will be started over the incident, he added.
