Seven Bangladeshis hospitalised with fever on arrival from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2020 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 01:34 PM BdST
The government has sent seven people suffering from fever to hospital after they arrived from Wuhan amid a global emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.
Shahriar Sazzad, a health officer at the Dhaka airport, confirmed the hospital admissions on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, a Biman aircraft carrying more than 300 Bangladeshi nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, arrived in Dhaka.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in China rose by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said.
