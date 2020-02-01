Seven Bangladeshis hospitalised with fever on arrival from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

Shahriar Sazzad, a health officer at the Dhaka airport, confirmed the hospital admissions on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a Biman aircraft carrying more than 300 Bangladeshi nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, arrived in Dhaka.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in China rose by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said.