Home > Bangladesh

Seven Bangladeshis hospitalised with fever on arrival from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2020 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 01:34 PM BdST

The government has sent seven people suffering from fever to hospital after they arrived from Wuhan amid a global emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

Shahriar Sazzad, a health officer at the Dhaka airport, confirmed the hospital admissions on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a Biman aircraft carrying more than 300 Bangladeshi nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, arrived in Dhaka.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in China rose by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Over 300 Bangladeshis flying home

Hasina slams diplomatic missions

Bangladeshis waiting to board a special flight at Tianhe International Airport in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday for evacuation from the epicentre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Over 300 Bangladeshis being evacuated from Wuhan

Test for EC, govt as Dhaka going to polls

Bangladeshi students of the Hubei University of Technology arrive in Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport for evacuation amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Evacuees head to Wuhan airport

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Flash on Rohingya Genocide’, a photo exhibition at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka on Thursday

Foreign missions violated election rules: Momen

3 die in Jhenaidah crash

Fire guts slum in Ctg

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.