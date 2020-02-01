'Satisfied' CEC Huda expects voter turnout to increase in Dhaka polls
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2020 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 02:33 PM BdST
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has expressed satisfaction with the atmosphere of the Dhaka city elections and expects voter turnout to gradually increase as the day progresses.
He was speaking to reporters after casting his vote at Uttara's IES School and College at 11am on Saturday.
“The voter turnout is thin so far. I saw 276 voters here in the morning. I hope more will come in later on,” he said.
“I have not received any complaint from anywhere. I saw on television before arriving here that voters were going to polling stations. People are reacting positively to EVMs.”
Voting in the elections to the two city corporations opened at 8am and runs through to 4pm without a break. EVMs are being used exclusively to cast votes in the polls.
But the polls have been marred by allegations by the BNP that their agents were being barred from entering polling stations. They also claimed that their agents have been driven out of more than 100 polling centres in Dhaka South City Corporation.
Addressing the BNP's allegations, Huda said law enforcers and magistrates have been strictly directed to return such agents to polling centres immediately and ensure their safety if any such complaint is received.
“I request polling agents to seek help from magistrates, presiding officers and law enforcers in such cases. There have not been any direct allegations of expulsion from centres yet. Agents should have the strength to persist. They should resist if anyone asks them to leave.”
