Journalists share experiences of e-voting

Chief Economics Correspondent

I visited the polling centre in Shewrapara’s Genius KG School at 10am. I did not see too many voters outside when I got there. When I stepped inside, the polling officer asked for my NID. After I gave it to him, he asked me to press down my left thumb on an EVM. My fingerprint matched in the first try. Then a tick was placed beside my name on the voter list. Afterwards, a polling officer put ink on my finger.

Then I was asked to enter the polling booth and cast my vote. This was my first experience of voting through an EVM. I was able to complete the voting within a minute without any hassle.

Staff Correspondent

Mirpur’s Paradise Kindergarten and High School was my polling centre, dedicated to women voters. Two female election workers checked my voter number and asked me to vote in the No. 2 polling booth.

Before I entered the centre, law-enforcement personnel wanted to know whether I was a voter. The allowed me in after validating.

Once inside, I saw the candidate’s polling agents. I did not have to stand in line to cast my votes. The presiding officer matched my voter ID with his voter list.

After taking a fingerprint, the control unit screen flashed ‘Verify Again’. My fingerprint matched in the second try. Afterwards, the screen displayed all my information. A polling officer then placed a tick beside my name on the voter list.

Then the assistant presiding officer asked me to cast my votes in the polling booth in three ballot pads. He also informed me about the voting process. Then I went inside the booth covered in black cloth.

The first pad was for mayor, the second for general councillor and the third for reserved ward councillor.

After pressing the white button beside the picture of my chosen mayor candidate, the screen lighted up and asked me to cast my vote by pressing the ‘Confirm’ button. Similarly, I cast my votes for general councillor and ward councillor. Subsequently, the machine flashed ‘Your voting is complete’.

I completed my voting in 30 seconds. Afterwards, a polling officer put ink on my finger and another polling officer asked me to sign my name on the voter list.

Moderator, blog.bdnews24.com

It was my first e-vote. My polling centre was at Pallabi MI Model High School. The machine recognised my fingerprint instantly. Then I visited the polling booth and came across three digital ballots. Under the previous system, ink was applied on a finger before voting. Now, ink is applied at the end of voting.