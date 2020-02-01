Hasina hits out at diplomatic missions over Bangladeshi election observers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2020 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 10:41 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the appointment of Bangladeshi staff by diplomatic missions as foreign observers for the Dhaka city polls goes against the electoral code of conduct.
She was also critical of the Election Commission for registering Bangladeshi nationals as international observers.
The prime minister was speaking to reporters after casting her vote in the city elections at the City College centre in Dhaka on Saturday.
On the diplomatic missions' enlistment of Bangladeshi nationals as foreign observers, Hasina said: "Those who've expressed concerns about the elections -- we have a few examples of how voting is conducted in their own countries. One thing they've not done right is appointing Bangladeshi staffers as foreign observers. This is most outrageous."
