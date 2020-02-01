Home > Bangladesh

Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 05:31 PM BdST

Daisy Sarwar, an Awami League-backed councillor candidate, has allegedly been assaulted by a rival candidate at a voting centre in Dhaka's Lalmatia.

She was attacked by Shafiqul Islam Sentu, the candidate for Dhaka North's ward No. 31, and his supporters at the Baitul Falah Madrasa centre in Mohammadpur around 1 pm on Saturday.

According to Daisy, Sentu's supporters barred her from entering the polling centre when she went there to observe the voting.

One of Sentu's supporters began recording the incident on mobile video but when Daisy tried to stop him, the others pounced on her. Daisy was injured and her shawl was torn.

"Sentu and his men later came to the centre and attacked our activists."

Daisy later posted a video to Facebook, addressing the incident.

"My agents told me over the phone that there were problems at the voting centre. I later entered the polling centre on my own."

“But despite the turmoil, Sentu's people were still entering the centre. Three or four of them tried to rip my clothes up. One of them was even recording a video of the incident. Later Sentu and his men started assaulting my supporters."

Sentu, however, denied the allegations and said, "It was Daisy's supporters who attacked my supporters. A few of them suffered serious injuries.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

CEC 'satisfied' with election atmosphere

Seven hospitalised amid coronavirus scare

314 Bangladeshis return from Wuhan

Hasina reiterates support for EVMs

Tabith concerned, Atiqul optimistic

Over 300 Bangladeshis flying home

Hasina slams diplomatic missions

Bangladeshis waiting to board a special flight at Tianhe International Airport in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday for evacuation from the epicentre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Over 300 Bangladeshis being evacuated from Wuhan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.