314 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST
A Biman aircraft carrying more than 300 Bangladeshi nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, has arrived in Dhaka.
The Biman flight took off at 7.45am Dhaka time on Saturday from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.
The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.
Police and army personnel will be deployed to secure the camp.
