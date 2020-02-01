Home > Bangladesh

314 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST

Previous Next
A Biman aircraft carrying more than 300 Bangladeshi nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the locked down epicentre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, has arrived in Dhaka.

The Biman flight took off at 7.45am Dhaka time on Saturday from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.

The Bangladeshi evacuees will be kept under observation for 14 days -- the incubation period of the virus - at the Ashkona Hajj Camp near the airport.

Police and army personnel will be deployed to secure the camp.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Over 300 Bangladeshis flying home

Hasina slams diplomatic missions

Bangladeshis waiting to board a special flight at Tianhe International Airport in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday for evacuation from the epicentre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Over 300 Bangladeshis being evacuated from Wuhan

Test for EC, govt as Dhaka going to polls

Bangladeshi students of the Hubei University of Technology arrive in Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport for evacuation amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Evacuees head to Wuhan airport

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Flash on Rohingya Genocide’, a photo exhibition at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka on Thursday

Foreign missions violated election rules: Momen

3 die in Jhenaidah crash

Fire guts slum in Ctg

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.