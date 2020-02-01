314 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan

The Biman flight took off at 7.45am Dhaka time on Saturday from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.

The Bangladeshi evacuees will be kept under observation for 14 days -- the incubation period of the virus - at the Ashkona Hajj Camp near the airport.

Police and army personnel will be deployed to secure the camp.