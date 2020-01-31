Fire burns down another slum in Chattogram

It came a week after another slum was destroyed by a fire in the same part of the port city.

The fire started in the dwelling in Mirzapul's Decoration Road around 10:20 am on Friday, according to Azizul Islam, assistant director of the fire service.

Fourteen firefighting vehicles are battling the flames which could not be brought under control as of 11 am.

The authorities are yet to identify the source of the fire but there are no reports of casualties in the incident.

Earlier on Jan 25, a fire ravaged another slum in Decoration Road's Babu Colony, destroying about 100 shanties there.