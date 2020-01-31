Collision between tractor and motorcycle leaves 3 dead in Jhenaidah
Jhenaidah Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 04:22 PM BdST
Three motorcycle riders have died after their two-wheeler crashed into a tractor in Jhenaidah's Maheshpur Upazila.
The incident took place in the Upazila's Jagusha village around 3 pm on Friday, according Maheshpur Police OC Morshed Hossain Khan.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Special flight to evacuate 361 Bangladeshis from China's Wuhan amid deadly coronavirus outbreak
- Fire burns down another slum in Chattogram
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Transport workers clash blocking street in Dhaka’s Mugda
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- Focus on self-employment, not jobs, says Hasina
- Ex-Chhatra Dal leader arrested over shooting during BNP-AL clashes in Gopibagh
- SSC student shot dead, 10 hurt as rival villagers clash in Gopalganj
- Murder suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
- DGHS orders list of all China returnees in last 14 days amid virus fears
Most Read
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- Helena Helmersson appointed first female CEO of H&M
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency
- Thousands kept on board Italian liner amid coronavirus scare
- Govt announces 15pc incentives on rice export
- Gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening ‘final journey’ live on Facebook