Home > Bangladesh

Collision between tractor and motorcycle leaves 3 dead in Jhenaidah

  Jhenaidah Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jan 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 04:22 PM BdST

Three motorcycle riders have died after their two-wheeler crashed into a tractor in Jhenaidah's Maheshpur Upazila.

The incident took place in the Upazila's Jagusha village around 3 pm on Friday, according Maheshpur Police OC Morshed Hossain Khan.

More to follow 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Fire guts slum in Ctg

Bangladeshi foreign observers!

Workers clash blocking Dhaka street

Situation under control: home minister

Focus on self-employment, not jobs, says Hasina

Man held over Gopibagh clashes

SSC student dies in Gopalganj clashes

Murder suspect dies in Jashore ‘gunfight’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.