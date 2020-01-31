Bangladeshis listed as 'foreign observers' shouldn't be allowed in poll centres: Momen

Despite the 'unfortunate' mistake by the embassies, Momen hoped that the election authority will step in and bar their entry into polling stations.

He made the remarks on Friday during a media briefing at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on the government's plans to bring back Bangladeshi citizens stranded in China amid a deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Flash on Rohingya Genocide’, a photo exhibition at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka on Thursday

The EC has approved the participation of 74 foreign observers working in 10 foreign missions in the city elections, among whom, 28 are Bangladeshi citizens.

The guidelines state that Bangladeshi officials of foreign missions or international organisations shall be accredited as local elections observers.

But the missions registered them as foreign observers for the Dhaka city elections, which according to former election commissioner Muhammed Sohul Hussain, was a mistake.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, however, said there were no legal bars to their accreditation as foreign observers and the same process was followed in the Gazipur city elections.

"Unfortunately, different missions have registered their Bangladeshi staffers as international observers. This is a complete violation of the law which is why we are saying that these missions should follow the code of conduct."

On whether the credentials of these observers can be invalidated, the minister said, "That is a matter for the EC. The missions should take responsibility since they know the law."

"They should not allow them to visit any poll centre."