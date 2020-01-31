Bangladesh evacuees head to Wuhan airport as China virus death toll mounts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2020 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 07:01 PM BdST
The authorities have started moving the Bangladeshi students in Wuhan to the airport in the Chinese city for evacuation from the locked down epicentre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Related Stories
A Biman Bangladesh plane left the Dhaka airport about 5:45pm on Friday to bring them back.
A total of 361 Bangladeshis, including 19 families, 18 children and two infants, registered for the evacuation, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said earlier.
Reza Sultanuzzaman, a Bangladeshi researcher in China who was involved with making the list of the returnees, said the Bangladeshi students of 21 universities in Wuhan were returning home.
They had already started for Tianhe International Airport by bus, he said in the afternoon local time.
The evacuation flight is scheduled to start for Bangladesh at midnight (10pm Bangladesh time), Sultanuzzaman said.
The 419-seater plane is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 2am on Saturday, Tahera Khandaker, a spokesperson for Biman, told bdnews24.com.
Wuhan Yangtze River Tunnel is blocked with a barrier following an outbreak of the new coronavirus and the city's lockdown, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 25. China Daily via REUTERS
With the death toll rising to 213, all of them in China, Singapore banned entry to all Chinese visitors and foreigners with a recent history of travel to China in some of the most far-reaching moves worldwide to deter the fast-spreading virus.
[Additional Reporting by Saiyedul Islam, bdnews24.com China Correspondent]
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh evacuees head to Wuhan airport as China virus death toll mounts
- Bangladeshis listed as 'foreign observers' shouldn't be allowed in poll centres: Momen
- Collision between tractor and motorcycle leaves 3 dead in Jhenaidah
- Special flight to evacuate 361 Bangladeshis from China's Wuhan amid deadly coronavirus outbreak
- Fire burns down another slum in Chattogram
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Transport workers clash blocking street in Dhaka’s Mugda
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- Focus on self-employment, not jobs, says Hasina
- Ex-Chhatra Dal leader arrested over shooting during BNP-AL clashes in Gopibagh
Most Read
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Helena Helmersson appointed first female CEO of H&M
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency
- Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide
- Thousands kept on board Italian liner amid coronavirus scare
- Gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening ‘final journey’ live on Facebook