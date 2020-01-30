Home > Bangladesh

Transport workers clash blocking street in Dhaka’s Mugda

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2020 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 07:32 PM BdST

Two groups of transport workers have clashed blocking the street in Dhaka’s Mugda.

The transporters blocked the street by placing trucks and lorries sideways after the clash started around 4:45pm on Thursday.

Several people were injured in the clash, witnesses said.

Proloy Kumar, the OC of Mugda Police Station, said the reasons behind the clash were unknown.

“I am going to the spot,” he said. 

“We are trying to convince them to get off the street,” said Abul Khayer, an inspector at the police station.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man held over Gopibagh clashes

SSC student dies in Gopalganj clashes

Murder suspect dies in Jashore ‘gunfight’

Prepare list of all China returnees: DGHS

Everything is under my watch: Hasina

Banker ‘loses Tk 34.5m from vault to gambling’

PM urges donors to relax conditions

67 foreign observers for Dhaka polls

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.