Transport workers clash blocking street in Dhaka’s Mugda
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2020 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 07:32 PM BdST
Two groups of transport workers have clashed blocking the street in Dhaka’s Mugda.
The transporters blocked the street by placing trucks and lorries sideways after the clash started around 4:45pm on Thursday.
Several people were injured in the clash, witnesses said.
“I am going to the spot,” he said.
“We are trying to convince them to get off the street,” said Abul Khayer, an inspector at the police station.
