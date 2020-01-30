Home > Bangladesh

Murder suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jashore

  Jashore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2020 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 11:57 AM BdST

A detained murder suspect has died in a so-called shootout with police in Jashore.

The incident occurred in the Sadar Upazila's Hashimpur Modhapara at 4 am on Thursday, according to Jashore Police Additional SP Towhidul Islam.

The dead man, identified only as Jewel, was the main suspect in the murder of Ansar member Hossain Ali at Hashimpur Bazar on Nov 30 last year.

He had been implicated in 22 cases, including eight murder charges, police say.

Jewel was arrested in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday, said ASP Towhidul. Based on the information he gave during interrogation, a detective police team conducted a night raid in Modhapara, with Jewel in tow, to apprehend 'Munna', another suspect in the murder of Hossain.   

“When police arrived on the scene, Munna and his associates opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Jewel was shot during the gunfight.”

The wounded suspect was subsequently rushed to Jashore General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Towhidul.

Police recovered two firearms and a few rounds of bullets from the spot, he added.

