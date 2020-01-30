Home > Bangladesh

Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 05:23 PM BdST

The law and order situation ahead of the Dhaka city polls is 'completely under control' and showing no signs of disruption, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

His remarks came after the ruling party Awami League and the BNP blamed each other for 'gathering outsiders and armed criminals' in Dhaka prior to the elections.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to a school in Dhaka celebrating Saraswati  Puja on Thursday, the minister said the law enforcement agencies remain under the control of the Election Commission during an election and they are following the commission's instructions.

"I believe the overall situation is good and under control."

The voting for the city corporation elections will take place on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm in 2,468 centres.

Almost 50,000 law enforcement personnel began deploying to the city from Thursday.

On Wednesday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader alleged that the BNP is gathering armed activists to sabotage the election.

In response, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain instead blamed the Awami League for gathering outsiders to capture polling centres.

"The law enforcement agencies are more capable than before. They are ready to face any challenge," Khan said.

On a few 'small incidents' that took place over the course of the campaign, the minister said the authorities are working on identifying the offenders and taking action against them.

