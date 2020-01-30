Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 05:23 PM BdST
The law and order situation ahead of the Dhaka city polls is 'completely under control' and showing no signs of disruption, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
His remarks came after the ruling party Awami League and the BNP blamed each other for 'gathering outsiders and armed criminals' in Dhaka prior to the elections.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to a school in Dhaka celebrating Saraswati Puja on Thursday, the minister said the law enforcement agencies remain under the control of the Election Commission during an election and they are following the commission's instructions.
"I believe the overall situation is good and under control."
The voting for the city corporation elections will take place on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm in 2,468 centres.
On Wednesday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader alleged that the BNP is gathering armed activists to sabotage the election.
In response, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain instead blamed the Awami League for gathering outsiders to capture polling centres.
"The law enforcement agencies are more capable than before. They are ready to face any challenge," Khan said.
On a few 'small incidents' that took place over the course of the campaign, the minister said the authorities are working on identifying the offenders and taking action against them.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ex-Chhatra Dal leader arrested over shooting during BNP-AL clashes in Gopibagh
- SSC student shot dead, 10 hurt as rival villagers clash in Gopalganj
- Murder suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
- DGHS orders list of all China returnees in last 14 days amid virus fears
- Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything
- Banker steals Tk 34.5m from vault, ‘loses all of it to gambling’
- Hasina urges development partners to relax conditions on aid
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- 67 international observers to monitor Dhaka polls
- 3 killed in Dinajpur motorcycle crash
Most Read
- Banker steals Tk 34.5m from vault, ‘loses all of it to gambling’
- Talks on to sell retailer Agora to Meena Bazar owner Gemcon
- US, Japan pull nationals from China virus city, huge economic hit forecast
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything
- ‘I’m in an apocalypse’: American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese city
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- AL, BNP trade barbs over ‘armed activists’ as campaign crescendoes before deadline
- India reports its first case of coronavirus
- DoE fines Chattogram Development Authority Tk 100m for hill cutting