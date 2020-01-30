Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister

His remarks came after the ruling party Awami League and the BNP blamed each other for 'gathering outsiders and armed criminals' in Dhaka prior to the elections.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to a school in Dhaka celebrating Saraswati Puja on Thursday, the minister said the law enforcement agencies remain under the control of the Election Commission during an election and they are following the commission's instructions.

"I believe the overall situation is good and under control."

The voting for the city corporation elections will take place on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm in 2,468 centres.

Almost 50,000 law enforcement personnel began deploying to the city from Thursday.

On Wednesday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader alleged that the BNP is gathering armed activists to sabotage the election.

In response, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain instead blamed the Awami League for gathering outsiders to capture polling centres.

"The law enforcement agencies are more capable than before. They are ready to face any challenge," Khan said.

On a few 'small incidents' that took place over the course of the campaign, the minister said the authorities are working on identifying the offenders and taking action against them.