Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2020 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 01:15 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she tries to keep a close watch on every issue of Bangladesh.

“Yes, I have to follow the protocol. It’s true that security detail is reality here], but it’s not that I know nothing about the city or the country. I try to keep a close watch on everything,” she told parliament on Wednesday.

“As I have taken the responsibility of the country, it is my duty to notice everything. We keep a watch on whatever happens,” the prime minister said.

“And I also face the question why it is the prime minister who has to do everything,” Hasina added.

She was responding to a request from the BNP’s Harunur Rashid that she travel in Dhaka without protocol to see how the people in the city are doing.

The Jatiya Party’s Mashiur Rahman Ranga asked whether the government acted following reports that an educational institution in the capital “banned scarfs”.

The education ministry found that the institution’s governing body had not imposed such restrictions, Hasina said.

“The government always takes strict legal measures against acts that hurt religious sentiments and values,” she said.

