Focus on self-employment, not jobs, says Hasina

“We need to think about how to become self-employed rather than begging for a job from others,” she said while addressing the National Youth Prize Distribution Ceremony on Thursday.

“You should always think about what and how much you can do. Why would you work under someone else if you can create employment for others? The biggest thing is to be able to do something for others.”

The prime minister praised the 'talented youth' of Bangladesh and encouraged them to pursue different ideas and opportunities.

“Our young generation is very talented compared to other countries. I believe they can perform big tasks if they take the initiative."

“You have to nurture the idea that you’ll provide jobs to others rather than seeking a job for yourself. You should have self-confidence and self-respect. I believe no one in Bangladesh will remain unemployed if they have these two qualities.”

Hasina highlighted her government's initiatives to end unemployment and challenged the conventional notion of employment.

“Some people in our country consider a person unemployed if they don’t have a job. But that is not the case," she said, highlighting the growing number of freelancers in the country.

“Let me share an anecdote. A bride’s family asked about the groom’s profession. The groom said that he is a freelancer. Then the bride’s family said that it wasn’t a job although the groom said he earned Tk 300,000 per month. We need to change such mentality.”