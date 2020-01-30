Focus on self-employment, not jobs, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2020 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 05:02 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged young people to become self-reliant and create employment for others rather than chasing jobs.
“We need to think about how to become self-employed rather than begging for a job from others,” she said while addressing the National Youth Prize Distribution Ceremony on Thursday.
“You should always think about what and how much you can do. Why would you work under someone else if you can create employment for others? The biggest thing is to be able to do something for others.”
The prime minister praised the 'talented youth' of Bangladesh and encouraged them to pursue different ideas and opportunities.
“Our young generation is very talented compared to other countries. I believe they can perform big tasks if they take the initiative."
Hasina highlighted her government's initiatives to end unemployment and challenged the conventional notion of employment.
“Some people in our country consider a person unemployed if they don’t have a job. But that is not the case," she said, highlighting the growing number of freelancers in the country.
“Let me share an anecdote. A bride’s family asked about the groom’s profession. The groom said that he is a freelancer. Then the bride’s family said that it wasn’t a job although the groom said he earned Tk 300,000 per month. We need to change such mentality.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ex-Chhatra Dal leader arrested over shooting during BNP-AL clashes in Gopibagh
- SSC student shot dead, 10 hurt as rival villagers clash in Gopalganj
- Murder suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Jashore
- DGHS orders list of all China returnees in last 14 days amid virus fears
- Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything
- Banker steals Tk 34.5m from vault, ‘loses all of it to gambling’
- Hasina urges development partners to relax conditions on aid
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- 67 international observers to monitor Dhaka polls
- 3 killed in Dinajpur motorcycle crash
Most Read
- Banker steals Tk 34.5m from vault, ‘loses all of it to gambling’
- Talks on to sell retailer Agora to Meena Bazar owner Gemcon
- US, Japan pull nationals from China virus city, huge economic hit forecast
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything
- ‘I’m in an apocalypse’: American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese city
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- AL, BNP trade barbs over ‘armed activists’ as campaign crescendoes before deadline
- India reports its first case of coronavirus
- DoE fines Chattogram Development Authority Tk 100m for hill cutting