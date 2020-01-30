DGHS orders list of all China returnees in last 14 days amid virus fears
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2020 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 10:46 AM BdST
The Directorate General of Health Services has directed local authorities to draw up a list of all returnees from China in the last 14 days amid the outbreak of a fatal coronavirus.
Deputy commissioners, police superintendents and civil surgeons have been asked to prepare the list in their respective districts, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR said in a statement on Wednesday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the DGHS headed by its Director General Prof Abul Kalam Azad on Tuesday, the statement said.
The authority also briefed the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh and Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce on travel to China.
Airport authorities have not identify any case of the virus in Bangladesh after screening 3,348 passengers as of Wednesday, according to the IEDCR statement said.
The IEDCR received 53 calls on its hotline as of now – nine of which were related to the coronavirus.
No case of the coronavirus infection has been diagnosed so far.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything
- Banker steals Tk 34.5m from vault, ‘loses all of it to gambling’
- Hasina urges development partners to relax conditions on aid
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- 67 international observers to monitor Dhaka polls
- 3 killed in Dinajpur motorcycle crash
- Young Dhaka voters have more interest in e-voting than election
- Rights group hails Bangladesh move to let Rohingya children access education
- Bangladesh not sending experts to China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Charge-sheet against Dhaka University student rape suspect Mojnu delayed
Most Read
- 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
- Banker steals Tk 34.5m from vault, ‘loses all of it to gambling’
- Talks on to sell retailer Agora to Meena Bazar owner Gemcon
- US, Japan pull nationals from China virus city, huge economic hit forecast
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- DSCC mayoral hopeful Taposh unveils 5-point manifesto to revive Dhaka
- Hasina says she tries to keep a close watch on everything
- ‘I’m in an apocalypse’: American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese city
- Australia scientists claim first re-creation of coronavirus outside China
- 67 international observers to monitor Dhaka polls