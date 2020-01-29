Home > Bangladesh

67 international observers to monitor Dhaka polls

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 01:13 PM BdST

The Dhaka city elections are set to be overseen by 67 international observers from seven countries and the European Union.

Among them, 27 are from the US, 12 from the UK, six from Switzerland, five from Japan, six from the Netherlands, two from Denmark, four from Norway and five from the European Union, according to the Election Commission.

Earlier, US Ambassador Earl Robert Miller met with the chief election commissioner on Jan 20 to discuss the upcoming city elections.

The US will be sending members of its diplomatic corps monitor the elections, Miller said. They will mainly focus on whether the democratic process is being observed in the polls, he added. 

Besides, 1,013 local observers and a few thousand journalists will also watch over the elections.

Electronic voting machines, or EVMs, will be used exclusively in the elections scheduled for Feb 1.

