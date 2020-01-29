35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 02:55 PM BdST
The government is keeping a close watch on 35 Chinese nationals working on the Padma Bridge project as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus which has originated in China, Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said.
The Chinese workers all returned from leave after Jan 18 amid the outbreak of the virus which has killed over 130 people in China so far.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Quader said, “Around 1,000 Chinese workers are working on the project. Among them, 150 workers are on shifting leave but this doesn’t affect the work on the bridge.”
“Those who’ve come back after Jan 18 are being kept away from work. We are keeping a watch on them and have taken precautionary steps.”
Chinese contractor China Railway Major Bridge Engineer Group is primarily overseeing the construction of the Padma Bridge. Sinohydro Corporation, another Chinese firm, is conducting the river training work for the project.
