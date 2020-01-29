Home > Bangladesh

35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge project under observation amid coronavirus scare

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 02:55 PM BdST

The government is keeping a close watch on 35 Chinese nationals working on the Padma Bridge project as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus which has originated in China, Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said.

The Chinese workers all returned from leave after Jan 18 amid the outbreak of the virus which has killed over 130 people in China so far.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Quader said, “Around 1,000 Chinese workers are working on the project. Among them, 150 workers are on shifting leave but this doesn’t affect the work on the bridge.”

But the workers who have returned from China after Jan 18 are undergoing a 14-day quarantine in accordance with health guidelines, he added.

“Those who’ve come back after Jan 18 are being kept away from work. We are keeping a watch on them and have taken precautionary steps.”

Chinese contractor China Railway Major Bridge Engineer Group is primarily overseeing the construction of the Padma Bridge. Sinohydro Corporation, another Chinese firm, is conducting the river training work for the project. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

67 foreign observers for Dhaka polls

Govt observing 35 Chinese workers on Padma Bridge

3 die in Dinajpur road crash

A man wears a mask as he walks past a mural showing a modified image of the Chinese Communist Party emblem in Shanghai, China Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

Govt not sending experts to China

File Photo

Govt grants Rohingya children education

Digital ballots are on display during a demonstration of EVMs organised by the Election Commission at the Government Dhaka Badhir High School at Bijoynagar on Tuesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Youths more keen on e-voting

The RAB on Wednesday presented before the media 'Mojnu', 30, the lone suspect arrested over the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Rape suspect Mojnu’s charge-sheet delayed

Ex-Aarong salesman held over trial room video

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.