3 killed in Dinajpur motorcycle crash
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 12:02 PM BdST
Three motorcycle riders have died after their two-wheeler collided with an excavator in Dinajpur's Birampur Upazila.
The incident occured on the Birampur-Nawabganj road in the Upazila around 11 pm on Tuesday, according to Birampur Police OC Moniruzzaman.
The dead have been identified as 'Sujan', 35, Osman Gani, 30, and Biplob Hossain -- all residents of Segunbagan village in Nawabganj Upazila.
"They were on their way to Nawabganj from Birampur on a motorcycle when the vehicle crashed into an excavator. The three of them died on the spot."
The bodies have been sent to Dinajpur's M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital's morgue for post-mortem examinations. An unnatural death case has also been started with Birampur Police Station over the incident, said the OC.
