3 killed in Dinajpur motorcycle crash

The incident occured on the Birampur-Nawabganj road in the Upazila around 11 pm on Tuesday, according to Birampur Police OC Moniruzzaman.

The dead have been identified as 'Sujan', 35, Osman Gani, 30, and Biplob Hossain -- all residents of Segunbagan village in Nawabganj Upazila.

"They were on their way to Nawabganj from Birampur on a motorcycle when the vehicle crashed into an excavator. The three of them died on the spot."

The bodies have been sent to Dinajpur's M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital's morgue for post-mortem examinations. An unnatural death case has also been started with Birampur Police Station over the incident, said the OC.