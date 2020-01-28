Train hits motorcycle, kills three students in Gopalganj

A train has ploughed into three students on a motorbike, leaving them dead at the level crossing in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj.

The rescuers sent a fourth student, critically injured in the accident at Biswanathpur Level Crossing on Tuesday afternoon, to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital, said Kashiani police Sub-Inspector Ratan Boiragi.