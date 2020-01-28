Lockdown obstructs evacuation of Bangladeshis from Wuhan, says Momen
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 04:15 PM BdST
Bangladeshi expatriates in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, cannot be brought back at this time due to a lockdown imposed by China, despite preparations taken by Bangladesh, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
“About 500 of our students live in Wuhan. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered arrangements for anyone willing to return,” Minister Momen told reporters at the end of a programme in Dhaka on Tuesday.
“We made plans for their return but China told us that no one would be allowed to leave the area for the next two weeks or a minimum of 14 days.”
“China has imposed a complete lockdown. The authorities took the residents somewhere to shop and then brought them back.”
The health commission of China's Hubei province said on Tuesday that about 100 people had died from the virus as of Jan 27, according to an online statement, up from the previous toll of 76, with the number of confirmed cases in the province rose to 2,714.
Global stocks fell, oil prices hit three-month lows, and China's yuan dipped to its weakest level in 2020 as investors fretted about damage to the world's second-biggest economy from travel bans and the Lunar New Year holiday, which China extended in a bid to keep people at home.
“Constant discussions” are being held with 245 Bangladeshis through an open ‘webpage’ created for Bangladeshi students and researchers in Wuhan, Momen said.
Urging everyone to stay alert while travelling to China, he said Bangladesh is monitoring those arriving in the country from China and its neighbouring countries.
“We will monitor everyone arriving from those areas. We will record their details, including names and addresses, so that we can identify the cause if anything happens.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt announces more perks for govt officials in Cox’s Bazar, an ‘expensive’ tourist town
- Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
- Five die in Moulvibazar shoe store fire
- Detained robbery suspect dies in Noakhali ‘gunfight’
- Election atmosphere under control despite 'minor incidents', says CEC Huda
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify
- HC turns down petition challenging Tabith's candidacy
- New law to govern daycare centres
Most Read
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning