Govt announces more perks for officials in Cox’s Bazar, an ‘expensive’ tourist town
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 02:26 PM BdST
The government has declared Cox’s Bazar an ‘expensive city’, allowing officials working in the tourist town to receive allowances on the same scale as in metropolitan areas.
The Cabinet Division issued an order on Monday, announcing the tourist town and its municipal area as ‘expensive.’
“The government took into account the living cost, transport cost, food and daily staples,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in the notice.
Benefits in the salary structure in the government job differ based on the region. House rents for government officials in Dhaka and Chattogram higher than in other districts. The allowances for transport, food and clothing also differ.
The new order will enable the government officials in Cox’s Bazar to receive extra allowances.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Detained robbery suspect dies in Noakhali ‘gunfight’
- Election atmosphere under control despite 'minor incidents', says CEC Huda
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify
- HC turns down petition challenging Tabith's candidacy
- New law to govern daycare centres
- Police arrest five over Gopibag clash between AL, BNP
- Rajshahi court sentences two to death for killing child after rape
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify