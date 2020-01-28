GK Shamim, seven bodyguards indicted in arms case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 05:24 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has moved to open trial proceedings against controversial contractor GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards after framing charges against them in an arms case.
Special Tribunal Judge Md Rabiul Alam fixed Feb 26 to start the trial in the case.
Lawyer Salauddin Howlader appeared on behalf of the state while lawyer Shawkat Osman represented GK Shamim.
GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards, Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Kamal Hossain, Samshad Hossain and Aminul Islam, were present in the court at this time.
RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20. He was subsequently placed in the custody of Gulshan police and three cases were initiated against him.
Shamim made a fortune as a contractor and identified himself as a Jubo League leader.
RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon.
It came two days after a RAB unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was expelled, for running an illegal casino inside the Young Men’s Club in Fakirapool.
Shamim is known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He made headlines for his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.
WARNING:
