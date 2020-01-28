Five die in Moulvibazar shoe store fire

The incident occurred at a shop named King’s Shoes in the city’s Saifur Rahman road at 10:30am on Tuesday, said Moulvibazar Model Police Station Inspector OC Parimal Dev.

After receiving the news, three units of fire service went to the spot and brought the fire under control after an hour-and-half, said Moulvibazar Fire Station fireman Swapan Kumar.

Five bodies have been recovered from the burnt store by fire service personnel, said OC Parimal, adding that dumping work is underway.

Fire service workers could not immediately provide information about how the store caught fire or the value of the lost property.