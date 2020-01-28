Five die in Moulvibazar shoe store fire
Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 02:21 PM BdST
At least five people have died after a shoe store in Sylhet’s Moulvibazar city caught fire.
The incident occurred at a shop named King’s Shoes in the city’s Saifur Rahman road at 10:30am on Tuesday, said Moulvibazar Model Police Station Inspector OC Parimal Dev.
Five bodies have been recovered from the burnt store by fire service personnel, said OC Parimal, adding that dumping work is underway.
Fire service workers could not immediately provide information about how the store caught fire or the value of the lost property.
