Ex-Aarong salesman arrested over sex abuse with trial room video

He sent a former colleague via Messenger a video of her at the changing room at Aarong’s Banani outlet on Jan 11, Dhrubo Jyotirmoy Gope, an assistant commissioner of police’s Cyber Crime Unit, told bdnews24.com.

The woman started a case against Sojib on Jan 16 under the Digital Security Act.

The suspect confessed to his role in the crime during initial interrogations, Dhrubo said.

Sojib had videos of 10 other women in the changing room, he said.

The suspect is set to give confessional statement to court, Dhrubo said and added hey believe no one else was involved in the case.

Mohammad Ashraful Alam, chief operating officer at BRAC-Aarong, said in a statement that the organisation fired Sojib in December last year after investigation allegations of sexual harassment.

“Aarong is always strict against any act of sexual harassment and it takes immediate action against any person or group involved in such activities,” according to the statement.