Detained robbery suspect dies in Noakhali ‘gunfight’

The incident took place in the upazila’s Bircourt area in the early hours of Tuesday, said Senbag Police OC Md Mizanur Rahman.

The dead man has been identified as 44-year-old Anwar Hossain Yusuf, a resident of Noakhali’s Begumganj Upazila.

He was a leader of an inter-district robbery gang and had been implicated in a dozen cases, including robbery and theft, according to police.

“Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Yusuf from Begumganj Upazila’s Jomidarhat area at around 10pm on Monday. Later, police took him along in a raid to recover arms,” said OC Mizanur.

“When police arrived at the spot, Yusuf's associates opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, a bullet-ridden body of Yusuf was found on the ground."

The wounded suspect was subsequently rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead, said OC Mizanur.

Three police personnel were also injured in the incident and have received first aid.

A gun, three bullets and three machetes were recovered from the scene, said Mizanur.