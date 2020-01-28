Home > Bangladesh

Detained robbery suspect dies in Noakhali ‘gunfight’

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2020 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 11:56 AM BdST

A detained robbery suspect has died in a so-called shootout with police in Noakhali’s Senbag Upazila.

The incident took place in the upazila’s Bircourt area in the early hours of Tuesday, said Senbag Police OC Md Mizanur Rahman.

The dead man has been identified as 44-year-old Anwar Hossain Yusuf, a resident of Noakhali’s Begumganj Upazila.

He was a leader of an inter-district robbery gang and had been implicated in a dozen cases, including robbery and theft, according to police.

“Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Yusuf from Begumganj Upazila’s Jomidarhat area at around 10pm on Monday. Later, police took him along in a raid to recover arms,” said OC Mizanur.

“When police arrived at the spot, Yusuf's associates opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, a bullet-ridden body of Yusuf was found on the ground."

The wounded suspect was subsequently rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead, said OC Mizanur.

Three police personnel were also injured in the incident and have received first aid.

A gun, three bullets and three machetes were recovered from the scene, said Mizanur.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Situation under control: CEC

Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka

Death of 2 sparks coronavirus fears in Munshiganj

Coronavirus: PM calls for vigilance

Tabith Awal, BNP-endorsed mayoral candidate for Dhaka North, unveils his 19-point election manifesto at Emmanuelle's Banquet Hall in Gulshan on Monday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

HC rejects petition on Tabith candidacy

New law to govern daycare centres

Five arrested over Gopibag clash

Two to die for killing child after rape

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.