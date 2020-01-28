Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 02:15 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin to three years in jail for failing to submit a wealth statement to the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The court also fined him Tk 5 million in a case filed by the anticorruption watchdog four years ago.
Amin was present in the court during the pronouncement of the verdict on Tuesday. He has remained behind bars in two separate cases since 2012.
More to follow
