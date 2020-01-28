Charge-sheet against Dhaka University student rape suspect Mojnu delayed
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 11:10 PM BdST
Police have not been able to file the charge-sheet at the court against the lone suspect in a case over the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital’s Kurmitola.
Abu Siddique, an inspector of police’s Detective Branch who is the investigator of the case, appealed for more time for filing the charge-sheet on Tuesday.
Judge Abu Sayeed of Dhaka’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Court gave Siddique until Feb 23 to file the charge-sheet.
Police had earlier said that the DNA of the suspect, identified with only one name Mojnu, matched the sample from the evidence.
Police were only waiting for another medical report to submit the charge-sheet, DB Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman had told bdnews24.com.
AKM Nasir Uddin, a director of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, had said they would hand the report to the police soon.
According to the case filed by the victim’s father, Mojnu dragged the Dhaka University student to a roadside bush near the golf club at Kurmitola on Jan 5 evening and raped her there when she mistakenly got off a bus while going to a friend’s house.
Amid protests on the campus and elsewhere, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him three days later by tracking the mobile phone he stole from the victim.
Mojnu, a 30-year-old street hawker, is also accused of raping beggars and mugging unsuspecting pedestrians.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court confirms death for eight in 2012 rape, murder of Laxmipur schoolgirl
- Train hits motorcycle, kills three students in Gopalganj
- GK Shamim, seven bodyguards indicted in arms case
- Trade fair to remain closed Friday before city polls
- Lockdown obstructs evacuation of Bangladeshis from Wuhan, says Momen
- Govt announces more perks for govt officials in Cox’s Bazar, an ‘expensive’ tourist town
- Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
- Five die in Moulvibazar shoe store fire
- Detained robbery suspect dies in Noakhali ‘gunfight’
- Election atmosphere under control despite 'minor incidents', says CEC Huda
Most Read
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning
- Election atmosphere under control despite 'minor incidents', says CEC Huda
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus