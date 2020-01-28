Home > Bangladesh

Charge-sheet against Dhaka University student rape suspect Mojnu delayed

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2020 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 11:10 PM BdST

Police have not been able to file the charge-sheet at the court against the lone suspect in a case over the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital’s Kurmitola.

Abu Siddique, an inspector of police’s Detective Branch who is the investigator of the case, appealed for more time for filing the charge-sheet on Tuesday.

Judge Abu Sayeed of Dhaka’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Court gave Siddique until Feb 23 to file the charge-sheet.

Police had earlier said that the DNA of the suspect, identified with only one name Mojnu, matched the sample from the evidence.

Police were only waiting for another medical report to submit the charge-sheet, DB Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman had told bdnews24.com.

AKM Nasir Uddin, a director of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, had said they would hand the report to the police soon.

According to the case filed by the victim’s father, Mojnu dragged the Dhaka University student to a roadside bush near the golf club at Kurmitola on Jan 5 evening and raped her there when she mistakenly got off a bus while going to a friend’s house.

Amid protests on the campus and elsewhere, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him three days later by tracking the mobile phone he stole from the victim.

Mojnu, a 30-year-old street hawker, is also accused of raping beggars and mugging unsuspecting pedestrians.  

