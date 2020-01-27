Rift in Election Commission widens before Dhaka polls
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2020 04:58 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 04:59 AM BdST
The discontent in the Election Commission has come out in the open, once again, this time before the polls to the two city corporations in Dhaka.
Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar, like before, is at the centre of the rift, bringing allegations that his wings have been clipped.
“My proposals were not accepted in the commission meetings due to a lack of majority support. But the commission should consider the merits of a proposal. My capacity to address various issues has also been curbed,” he said at a media briefing at the commission's headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Sunday, a week before the polls.
“We should protect the independence and dignity of the commission and our works should reflect this,” the commissioner remarked.
But his colleague Rafiqul Islam believes Mahbub has alleged bias with “some other intention” while EC Secretary Md Alamgir says the government officials are not bound to answer to any single commissioner, but the commission as a whole.
Mahbub had earlier questioned the returning officers’ “inaction” to stop breach of code of conduct.
“I don’t belong to any party from the moment I sat in this chair. I don’t harbour the views of any group. I am driven by my conscience only,” Mahbub said on Sunday.
According to Mahbub, election officials have not held discussions to address the complaints filed by political parties or candidates regarding the Dhaka city polls.
“The Election Commission will not be able to discharge its responsibility of holding free and fair elections if the discontent behind the complaints comes to the fore.”
Another meeting is scheduled for Jan 28 and the city corporation elections is not on the agenda for that meeting either, Mahbub said in a statement.
“Such remarks are unfortunate, shocking,” remarked Election Commissioner Rafiqul in his reaction to Mahbub’s comments.
“We always take decisions as a whole no matter who puts forward the proposal. The commission’s decisions are not taken by a single person,” he said, refuting the allegations brought by Mahbub.
Secretary Alamgir said the returning officers are obligated to provide the commission with information.
“But they will inform the EC as a body. They will give the information to the CEC (KM Nurul Huda) first. But we can’t answer any single commissioner,” he added.
