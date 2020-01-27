Rajshahi court sentences two to death for killing child after rape
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2020 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 03:48 PM BdST
A Rajshahi tribunal has sentenced two persons to death over the killing of a 10-year-old child after rape in Shah Makhdum Upazila in 2013.
A tribunal judge, Mansur Alam, also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 in his verdict on Monday.
Mohammad Syedur, son of Banu Mondol, and Rana, son of Hasen, were convicted of killing Swapna Khatun Belly after raping her. The convicts were present in the court during the pronouncement of the verdict.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rajshahi court sentences two to death for killing child after rape
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Rift in Election Commission widens before Dhaka polls
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Couple arrested over rape of girl in Savar
- Wall collapses, killing two in Dhaka’s Keraniganj
- Mahbub Talukdar says his wings clipped, no level playing field exists within EC
- College teacher gets death for murder in Barguna
- Nobel laureate Yunus gets bail in Grameen Communications case
- Hasina flags off rail, road and water projects
Most Read
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- AL men clash with BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's supporters in Gopibagh
- Grameenphone seeks to pay BTRC Tk 5.75 billion
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter and three others killed in helicopter crash
- Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 80 in China