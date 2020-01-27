Home > Bangladesh

Rajshahi court sentences two to death for killing child after rape

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2020 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 03:48 PM BdST

A Rajshahi tribunal has sentenced two persons to death over the killing of a 10-year-old child after rape in Shah Makhdum Upazila in 2013.

A tribunal judge, Mansur Alam, also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 in his verdict on Monday.

Mohammad Syedur, son of Banu Mondol, and Rana, son of Hasen, were convicted of killing Swapna Khatun Belly after raping her. The convicts were present in the court during the pronouncement of the verdict.

