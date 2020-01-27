RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2020 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 01:11 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has rescued 13 young Rohingya women and arrested two suspected traffickers in a drive on a flat in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar.
The women rescued on Sunday are around 18 years old, said ABM Faizul Islam, an additional superintendent of police at RAB.
The arrested trafficking suspects are Kabir Ahmed, 40, and Md Imran, natives of Teknaf.
The arrestees have confessed to trafficking seven people abroad in December last year and five more this month, according to the RAB official.
“This group mainly sells the young women to international traffickers abroad to employ them as sex workers,” he said.
The victims are forced to work at bars and brothels in different countries, including Malaysia and Dubai, Faizul said.
The suspects made the passports for the women using fake addresses with the help of “dishonest government officials”, he said.
The group cons helpless young women displaced from Myanmar to Dhaka for trafficking, the RAB official said.
