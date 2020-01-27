Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2020 08:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 08:10 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered government officials to stay fully alert to the threat of a novel coronavirus that has killed 81 people in China in a bid to prevent it from spreading to Bangladesh.
She gave the directive at a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
“The prime minister said we must be more alert and attentive to the threat. We must thoroughly screen passengers coming into the country from China,” he said.
“Everyone must be careful. We need to set up special quarantine measures in airports and ports so that it doesn’t spread in Bangladesh.”
The authorities have been instructed to keep an eye on passengers arriving in the country from China or Hong Kong, according to Anwarul.
Ports receiving goods directly from China will also be under the scanner.
As worries grew around the world, Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, which has had eight confirmed cases, banned entry to people who had visited Hubei in the past 14 days. The ban did not cover Hong Kong residents.
The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei climbed to 76 from 56, health officials said, with five deaths elsewhere in China, including the southern island province of Hainan, which reported its first fatality on Monday.
While a small number of cases have been confirmed in more than 10 countries, linked to people who travelled from Wuhan, no deaths have been reported elsewhere.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New law to govern daycare centres
- Police arrest five over Gopibag clash between AL, BNP
- Rajshahi court sentences two to death for killing child after rape
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Rift in Election Commission widens before Dhaka polls
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Couple arrested over rape of girl in Savar
- Wall collapses, killing two in Dhaka’s Keraniganj
- Mahbub Talukdar says his wings clipped, no level playing field exists within EC
- College teacher gets death for murder in Barguna
Most Read
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter and three others killed in helicopter crash
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Grameenphone seeks to pay BTRC Tk 5.75 billion
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert