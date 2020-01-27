Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2020 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 10:45 PM BdST
A Chinese national has been hospitalised with a cold and fever in Dhaka amid growing fears over an outbreak of a novel coronavirus which has originated in China.
The health directorate has decided to run tests on him as a precaution after confirming the development on Monday.
Since its outbreak in Wuhan, the death toll from the virus in China has risen to 81, prompting countries around the world to step up preventative measures.
Airports in Bangladesh have also installed thermal scanners alongside other screening measures for travellers from China in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading.
According to health experts, the symptoms of the coronavirus virus infection -- which can cause pneumonia in some cases -- include fever, coughing and difficulty with breathing.
Aside from undergoing thermal screenings for fever, travellers from China are also being given health cards and asked to contact the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR if they have fever within 14 days from arrival.
But as on Sunday, the IEDCR did not detect the presence of the virus in any of the over 2,000 people they have tested.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, a director at the IEDCR, however, would not be drawn to comment on the hospitalisation of the Chinese national.
"The hospital has informed us of the matter. If we believe that it is necessary to run tests on the sample then we will do so."
The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in China has risen to 2,744, about half of them in Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak.
While a small number of cases have been confirmed in more than 10 countries, linked to people who travelled from Wuhan, no deaths have been reported elsewhere.
Bangladesh is yet to confirm any case of the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify
- HC turns down petition challenging Tabith's candidacy
- New law to govern daycare centres
- Police arrest five over Gopibag clash between AL, BNP
- Rajshahi court sentences two to death for killing child after rape
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Rift in Election Commission widens before Dhaka polls
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Couple arrested over rape of girl in Savar
Most Read
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- Suspected killer of 31 fishermen dies in alleged shootout
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir
- Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter and three others killed in helicopter crash
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus
- Death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 80 in China